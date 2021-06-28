3rd Annual Carlton County Pet Microchipping Day Helps Keep Pet Owners Close to their Animals

CLOQUET, Minn.– It was all about micro-chipping in Cloquet Sunday.

More than 150 cats and dogs were microchipped for free to all Carlton County residents. This is the third year of the clinic put on by Northern Lakes rescue. The ultimate goal is to reunite animals with their owners faster by scanning the chip when someone finds a lost animal.

“I think a lot of people, they just don’t know a whole lot about microchips so it’s a lot about education,” said Northern Lakes Rescue Co-Founder Shannon Steele. “It is a proven thing that microchips can get your dog back faster. Or cats or pigs even. We’ve even done pigs.”

If you missed today’s clinic, northern lakes rescue and most vet clinics are all set up for microchipping appointments.