Bong Center Hosting Two Famous, Historic Figures on Independence Day

Make Your Fourth Memorable with the General and President

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Col. Theodore Roosevelt (Rough Rider) and General George S. Patton will be making a stop by the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior on Sunday, July 4.

Programs will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Center’s 4th of July events have been a hit with visitors since 2018.

Visitors will meet these two great figures from American history at this one-of-a-kind event.

Participants are encouraged to tour the Bong Center before or after each program.

Admission to the event is included with any general admission or heavy metal tours.

