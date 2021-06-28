Burlington Station Preparing for 4th of July Weekend Festivities

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Businesses that just opened along the North Shore are excited to welcome both locals and tourists this summer.

Burlington Station in Two Harbors tells us they’re looking forward to the busy upcoming 4th of July weekend.

The gift and sweets shop will be getting in the holiday spirit with a barbecue on Friday and some outdoor games for all to enjoy.

“And then on the Fourth of July, Sunday, we’re going to have another food truck in as well as doing sparklers and doing a sort of pre-game kick off towards our fireworks show down by the break wall in Two Harbors,” Jordan Seidel, the Director of Marketing said.

Burlington Station has been open for a month now and offers everything from locally crafted goods to all things sweets.