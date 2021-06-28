Cloquet Native, Former Wilderness Forward Gavin Rasmussen Commits to UW-Superior Men’s Hockey

Rasmussen will join former Lumberjack and Wilderness forward Dylan Johnson on the Yellowjackets next season, playing together for the first time since Rasmussen's sophomore year of high school.

CLOQUET, Minn. – For a lot of high school athletes, getting to play college sports in your hometown is the dream they work towards. And on Monday, another local hockey player made that dream come true.

Cloquet native and former Minnesota Wilderness forward Gavin Rasmussen announced his commitment to play college hockey at UW-Superior.

Rasmussen just wrapped up a stellar NAHL career, recording 33 points in 92 games. In his senior season with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, he led the Lumberjacks with 19 goals and added nine assists.

After spending almost his entire career playing at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Rasmussen said he’s excited to still be nearby and to join the Yellowjackets which already feels like home.

“Talking with coach [Richard] McKenna and other coaches too, that was the program that felt like the most home for me and best fit for me. Being close to home and having my family and friends be able to come watch the games and stuff will be pretty cool. I really like their game. It’s a hard, physical game which is kind of how I play. Coach McKenna, since he took over the program, has really turned it around and I like the direction he’s putting it in and I think there’s a good group of guys there and it should be another good season this upcoming one,” Rasmussen said.

