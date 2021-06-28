Duluth Fire Aims to Promote Firework Safety with Chalk It Up Campaign

Officials say every year nearly 100 injuries statewide happen from fireworks, 40% of which happen to kids.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department is back with a Fourth Of July effort to give families in Duluth a safe and quiet way to experience fireworks this weekend.

For the Chalk It Up campaign, people are encouraged to draw fireworks with chalk and send a picture of it to the fire department for a chance to win prizes.

They say even sparklers can be dangerous to kids they burn at 1,200 degrees — more than hot enough to melt glass.

“It can be scary to people, y’know the booms and the bands and those sorts of things,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jon Otis.

“By celebrating this artistic outlet, I guess, of celebrating, it’s still colorful, it’s still fun, but it doesn’t explode, it doesn’t burn, and it doesn’t risk people’s safety,” he said.

Entries will be accepted until noon next Monday and winners will be announced the next day on the fire department’s Facebook page.