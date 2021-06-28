New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– A new authentic Mexican place is coming to Canal Park but in the meantime, the owner is still serving his food to the area.

Chachos Taqueria along Canal Park Drive has been doing a pop-up for the last two weekends to try and build some excitement for their food until their permanent spot near Caribou Coffee. They were serving pork tamales Friday with a traditional corn husk and salsa. They will be offering their full menu of Mexican food once the building is ready to go.

“I think it’s super fun to get people associated with something they might not be used to and try something new. And then it’s also fun to be in the canal because we have a bunch of friends down here in the industry. So it’s just a cool community,” said chef and owner Alex Giuliani.

The pop-up stand will be in Canal Park every weekend until their permanent location opens in late July.