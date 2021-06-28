New System Tracks Antibiotics Trends at Ecumen Lakeshore

DULUTH, Minn.– An assisted living facility in Duluth is upgrading its prescription-tracking technology for its residents.

Ecumen Lakeshore is rolling out a new software program called ABX Tracker. That program will record data involving antibiotics and infection control with a goal of reducing the chances of giving a resident antibiotics that might not be as effective as other drugs.

“Antibiotics are over used and overprescribed in a lot of different scenarios, said Matt Just, Clinical Data Solutions Director at Ecumen. “It’s a real-time solution, it’s a software solution. And it’s assisting with capturing trends and reducing adverse events and reducing infection control spread and outbreaks as often as possible.”

Ecumen Lakeshore is located along London Road in Duluth and has been in the community for more than 91 years.