Northern Ice 18U Softball Wins Rising Stars Tournament

The Northern Ice 18U team is made up of players from Proctor, Grand Rapids, Esko, South Ridge, Greenway and International Falls.

MANKATO, Minn. – The Northern Ice 18U softball team won the Rising Stars tournament this weekend in Mankato.

The team beat the Rochester Gamblers 3-2 in the tournament championship.

The Northern Ice 18U team is made up of players from Proctor, Grand Rapids, Esko, South Ridge, Greenway and International Falls.