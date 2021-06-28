Northland Railroad History On Display In Lake Superior Railroad Museum Gallery Car

"Railroading Through the Seasons" is a new exhibit done by nationally recognized local railroad photographer Dave Schauer.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Railroad Museum at The St. Louis County Depot is reopening its gallery car with new glimpses into the region’s railroading history.

The exhibit is being shown in the gallery car which has been renovated throughout the pandemic. It features historic trains and scenes of the Northland.

“He works in this area so you’ll recognize that bridge, you’ll recognize that curb, you’ll recognize the railroads and you’ll see, ‘well I know where that place is, but I’ve never seen it in this angle before.’ So that’s kind of exciting,” said Ken Buehler, Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The new photo exhibit is included in the admission to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

This comes as the North Shore Scenic Railroad recently got a newly reovated Skyview Dome Car back on the rails for rides.