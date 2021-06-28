Parks up North Shore Expecting Crowds for Holiday Weekend

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– The future looks bright as businesses and parks up the North Shore are anticipating a busy 4th of July weekend.

Gooseberry Falls and Split Rock Lighthouse are two highly visited areas up the shore, it’s an exciting time with big crowds expected to come through this weekend.

“Visitation is still up, as it was similar to last year, our visitation was high so yeah people are coming back out, they’re staying in the campgrounds, visiting the north shore again,” Nick Hoffmann, the Assistant Park Manager at Goose Berry Falls State Park said.

COVID didn’t impact the hours of operation too much at Split Rock Lighthouse, but it’s a relief to finally operate normally.

“Folks are getting to go through our historic buildings, finally getting to be back in the lighthouse again, and it is fantastic to see folks just getting to fully enjoy our historic site,” Nick Jensen, the Program Manager at Split Rock Lighthouse said.

As visitors plan on heading North, staff at Gooseberry Falls wants to remind people that what is brought in must also go out.

“Bears have been known to come in to the park and raid dumpsters and campsites so it’s always good to make sure that your food is stored and your campsite is clean and that whatever you bring in, take out with you,” Hoffmann said.

At Split Rock management reminds visitors that a main priority is making sure everyone has fun.

“One of the big things, make sure you are having a memorable experience as you come through here, just remember to be patient with folks, everybody’s wanting to get that quality time with the lighthouse, and the historic rounds, and we all want everybody to have a fun time while they’re out on vacation,” Jensen said.

There’s so much offered along the North Shore like Split Rock Lighthouse and Gooseberry Falls State Park, but the Northland is prepared and so excited to welcome visitors from all over.