“Railroading Through the Seasons” Exhibit Opens at North Shore Scenic Railroad

A Free Grand Opening Event is Happening Monday, June 28

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad invites the public to a special grand opening of their new exhibit, “Railroading Through the Seasons.”

It’s taking place Monday, June 28 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission will be free to the Museum.

“Railroading Through the Seasons” is a juried exhibit featuring some of the finest train pictures from the portfolio of Duluth photographer Dave Schauer.

Schauer is a nationally recognized photojournalist and has had his work published in TRAINS Magazine, Railfan and Railroad Magazine, The Ore Extra, house organs for several railroads, and in the JUNCTION, a quarterly publication of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The exhibit shows off the Northland’s many seasons with history depicted as well.

Now open, the Gallery Car is parked behind the Museum train shed, Railroading Through the Seasons was designed by Tom Gannon, the Museum’s Curator Emeritus.

This new, all-color photo exhibit is included with your regular Museum admission.

Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. The Lake Superior Railroad Museum is located in the St. Louis County Depot in downtown Duluth.