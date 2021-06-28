Respiratory Clinic Closes at St. Luke’s Miller Creek Clinic Due to Decline in COVID-19 Cases

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s has closed the Respiratory Clinic at its Miller Creek Clinic location due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The hospital announced on Monday that the Miller Creek Urgent Care will remain open six days a week to continue treating urgent medical conditions, including COVID-19.

“The close of St. Luke’s Respiratory Clinic is a great sign of the efforts of our community to promote the safety and health of everyone,” St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic & Urgent Care Manager Susan Backlund said. “It’s because of these efforts that the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County has continued to decline and there’s no longer a need for a dedicated respiratory clinic.”

Miller Creek Urgent Care is open 6 days a week; Monday – Friday, 7 am – 7 pm; Saturdays, 8 am – 6 pm.