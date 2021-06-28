Stawberry Picking Season Underway

Now in their fourth year, the farm has continued to expand now at over six acres.

CARLTON, Minn. — Spectrum Farms in Carlton is currently in its peak strawberry season.

With the lack of rain, the strawberries have ripened earlier this year forcing some farmers to take advantage of their watering systems over mother nature.

“If we didn’t have this irrigation system we wouldn’t be standing here today because we didn’t get enough rain to grow strawberry crop naturally,” Spectrum Farms Owner, Steve Schulstrom says.

One family we caught up with likes to stockpile their strawberry supply and have enough for the entire year.

“My mom makes smoothies. She tries to every day,” Proctor Resident, Eloise Gomez says.

Farmers say that with the early season, there may not be much strawberries left after the 4th of July weekend.