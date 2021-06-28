Yellow Bird Fine Art Expands into Downtown Duluth

Yellow Bird Fine Art's Flagship Store is Located in Grand Marais

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re looking for a unique gift, or a creative piece to display on the walls inside your home, there’s a new shop that’s now open in downtown Duluth.

“We only carry original artwork,” said Quay Flom, co-owner of Yellow Bird Fine Art.

Word of mouth, and a creative canvas is helping Yellow Bird Fine Art expand into a new market.

“We are bringing the same atmosphere that we have up there, down here,” said Flom.

With their flagship location located in Grand Marais, Flom is fascinated by the pace of expansion her business is experiencing.

“Our region here is very robust in art. From glass, pottery, painting, and jewelry, we have a very thriving community and we hope to build that community even further,” said Flom.

Inside Yellow Bird Fine Art of Duluth, you’ll find pieces that won’t ever pop up in another home besides yours.

“There are no reproductions, so then that way we make sure the artist is getting the benefit of their work selling,” said Flom.

The reason behind the business model is simple.

“We like to do the originals so then we make sure the artist is getting the money,” said Flom.

With over 70 local and regional artists’ work to enjoy, she’s proud to be supporting local makers as their creative minds continue to be expressed through various mediums.

“We have a plethora of art. You will find traditional paintings, pottery, glass, you will find abstract, modern, minimalist. We even have some finger paintings by an artist who has done Lake Superior waves by finger painting which is really cool.”

Whether you’re looking for a pair of earrings or a finger painting of waves on Lake Superior, you’ll find whatever you’re in the mood to bring home.

“Different things call to me at different times. It’s about feeling and what the experience should be when you look at it,” said Flom. “We’re always looking for new artists and new work.”

Yellow Bird Fine Art is always looking for new makers to showcase and sell their work in both the Duluth and Grand Marais locations.

