Body of Grand Rapids Man That Fell out of Boat Found Four Days Later

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The body of a Grand Rapids man that fell out of his boat on Thursday on Little Splithand Lake has been located.

Authorities in Itasca County say the body of Dustin Kurt Bonham was located around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says the Itasca County Dive and Search and Rescue Teams recovered his body by using a remote underwater vehicle.

It is reported that Bonham was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.