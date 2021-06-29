Cover Band ‘Hairball’ Ready To Rock Bayfront Park July 3

DULUTH, Minn. – A 4th of July weekend staple at Bayfront Park in Duluth is coming back this Saturday bigger than ever. We’re talking about one of the — if not the — most popular cover rock bands in the country known as Hairball.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger talked with bassist Brian “HBK” Hollenbeck Tuesday from his home in the Twin Cities.

HBK says the band can’t wait to bring the annual rock-and-roll tradition back to Duluth July 3 to jam out to all the greatest hits from Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, KISS, Bon Jovi, Queen and so many more.

“It’s great to be out there playing. It’s great to see the people, and the enthusiasm so far has been amazing. You can tell people are ready to rock. They’re ready for live music, they’re ready for live shows, they’re ready to be together again,” HBK said.

(Click here for the full 20-minute interview with HBK)

Out of the nearly 40 states HBK has performed in over the past 2.5 years with Hairball, Duluth tops the list with the one-of-a-kind venue with Lake Superior behind the stage and the city and hillside behind the thousands of fans in Bayfront.

And this year, HBK says the show will be larger than ever with a six-figure investment into the production.

“If you’re going to come to one Hairball show all year long, this is it because this is the big one. It’s a beautiful stage. We get to bring our full production out. All of the pyro, all the lights, all the video screens — we’re bringing everything,” HBK said.

Tickets are still available: $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Hairball takes the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park.