Duluth Denfeld Basketball Hosts New Youth Skills Camp

New Denfeld boys basketball coach Phill Homere decided to hold the camp to get to know the players in the program while also helping kids work on their skills. He'll hold another session starting July 19.

DULUTH, Minn. – New Duluth Denfeld boys basketball coach Phill Homere has hit the ground running with his new program and this week, he is hosting a new youth basketball camp for local players.

The camp is for boys and girls in grades 4th through 12th. Homere said the camp is a good way for him to get to know his new players as well as the kids in the community, and help continue to grow the sport in the area.

“Some of the kids I haven’t met before, so this was a good way to introduce myself and show them my passion as far as playing the game. We’re telling a lot of these kids that I would love to see them in the stands to watch the older boys next year around November and get a great turnout here because there’s going to be a change and I’m really looking forward to it,” Homere said.

And of course, Homere also wants to see the players grow and improve their skills as they work with them on ball handling, footwork, communication and more during the weeklong camp.

“A lot of these kids need extra work as far as their fundamentals and I felt like this camp would be a perfect opportunity to get them out of bed and get a chance to work on their game. A lot of kids, they’re so in the mindset that well I’m not good at this, my right hand is strong but my left hand isn’t. The term I’ve been using is saying that when they’re playing video games, they’re not great at playing the video game the very first day so they have to practice and constantly work on it. These kids are the future so might start young while we can,” Homere added.

Homere will be hosting another camp session starting July 19. If interested, contact Homere or the team.