Final Phase Of Superior Street Reconstruction Begins

Some of businesses owners say while it's another few months of construction cones and rumbling machines, they're excited for the finished product.

DULUTH, Minn.- The final portion of the Superior Street reconstruction project has broken ground.

Work has started on Superior between 3rd and 4th Avenues East.

The 3rd Avenue East intersection will remain open and sidewalks will be open to access businesses within the work-zone.

Some of those businesses owners, like managers at the Sheraton Hotel, which has just finished their own remodel, say while it’s another few months of construction cones and rumbling machines, they’re excited for the ribbon to be put on the main downtown street.

“Growth can be painful because there are inconveniences that come with it and that sort of thing but in the long run the growth is gonna be so much more beneficial to not just our residents but our visitors as well,” said Karen Pionk, Sheraton General Manager.

“The wider streets and the florals and just all those little details can just make an impression,” she said.

This portion of Superior Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until the completion of the project in September