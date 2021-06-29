Former Grand Rapids Standout John Stampohar Commits to UWS Men’s Hockey

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids native John Stampohar has committed to joining the UW-Superior men’s hockey team this upcoming season.

The defenseman has spent the past two seasons at DI’s Canisius College, where in his freshman year, he tallied 16 blocked shots in 18 games.

Stampohar was part of the Thunderhawks 2017 Class AA state championship team, recording 32 points in the regular season, while scoring two goals and adding two assists in the postseason.