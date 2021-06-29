Former UWS Basketball Standout Vid Milenkovic Signs With New Swiss Team

Milenkovic will play for Lions de Genève after spending last season with the Starwings. Both teams play in the Swiss Basketball League.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former UW-Superior basketball standout Vid Milenkovic has signed with Lions de Genève of the Swiss Basketball League.

After wrapping up a stellar career with UWS, Milenkovic spent last season with the Starwings also of the Swiss Basketball League, and in 32 games, he averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Milenkovic also helped the Starwings to the League and Cup finals.

Both of these teams play in the top tier of the Swiss Basketball League, where Lions de Genève has won four Swiss Cup titles, three league cup titles and two Swiss championships.