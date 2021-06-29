Gordon Good Neighbor Days Returns After 2020 Cancellation

Event Brings Over 8,000 People to the Community of Gordon, Wisconsin

GORDON, Wis. – The town of Gordon, Wisconsin is made up of nearly 600 people, but this weekend thousands will arrive to help kick off the summer season.

The 60th annual Gordon Good Neighbor Days runs from Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4. The event is returning after a COVID-19 prompted hiatus in 2020.

Board members work year-round the help make Good Neighbor Days become a reality.

Co-chair Pam Boettcher says she’s thankful for the overwhelming community support they receive year after year.

Many sponsors help make the festival what it has become today.

The duck races and fireworks display are two of the most popular events throughout the weekend.

This year’s fireworks display will begin around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

Click here for more information regarding events happening at this year’s Gordon Good Neighbor Days.