Grand Rapids Football’s Andy Thomsen Commits to North Dakota State

In his junior season, Thomsen, who will play defensive end for the Bison, had 59 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles, helping the Thunderhawks to a 6-1 record.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids football player Andy Thomsen has committed to North Dakota State.

The Thunderhawks quarterback and linebacker spent the past few weekends at their camps and will play defensive end for the Bison.

In his junior season, Thomsen had 59 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles, helping the Thunderhawks to a 6-1 record.

North Dakota State is a DI program that competes in the FCS level where they’ve won eight national titles.