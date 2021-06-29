Mont du Lac Offering Fourth of July Celebration

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– With a weekend full of festivities at Mont du Lac, staff is eager to start setting up for the four day stretch of events leading up to the Fourth of July.

Thursday through Sunday Mont du Lac will be featuring different live music, a luau at their beach bar, and of course a fireworks show over the hill on Sunday.

But being able to celebrate with everything open is what Mont du Lac is looking forward to most.

“Just getting everybody here and out, enjoying the sunshine, we’ve been seeing it throughout the summer since we have been full every weekend but just to have something to celebrate and have it be the Fourth of July just really solidifies that we’re here, it’s summer,” Bridgette Duffy, Mont du Lac’s Sales and Marketing Manager, said.

Mont du Lac in Superior will host their fireworks show Sunday evening at 10:00 PM.