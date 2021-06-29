Proctor Senior Legion Tops Cook County

PROCTOR, Minn. – A three-run third inning proved to be the difference as the Proctor Senior Legion baseball team got the 4-3 win over Cook County.

Kennan Reyelts finished with a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. At the plate, he went 1-for-3 with the game-winning RBI, while AJ Reyelts had 2 RBI.

The Class A player of the year Ero Wallin finished with a complete game, giving up four hits while striking out four. At the plate, Wallin went 2-for-4 with an RBI.