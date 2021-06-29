Rose Garden Park Maintenance Talks about Community Feedback

DULUTH, Minn.– The nearly five acres of the Rose Garden in Leif Erikson park, which features thousands of flowers, is now in full bloom.

We caught up with the city’s maintenance team earlier today that’s working on maintaining the park’s beauty, who says it takes a lot of time and effort.

“I feel the public really appreciates the garden, I can’t tell you how many times people come by and say thank you for the beautiful park, and so it’s very rewarding to work here at the Rose Garden,” Wendy Wohlwend, a Park Maintenance Worker for the City of Duluth, said.

The park is city run, but the Lake Superior Rose Society also offers volunteer options on Tuesdays for those who want to help in maintaining the flowers from 9:30 to noon.