UMD Defensemen Kaiser, Kelley, Former Grand Rapids Defenseman Peart Invited to USA World Junior Summer Showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – UMD defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Connor Kelley, as well as former Grand Rapids defenseman and 2021 Mr. Hockey award winner Jack Peart are among 44 players invited by USA Hockey to the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase.

The showcase will serve as an evaluation for athletes looking to make the World Junior Championship rosters later this year.

The event will include 11 games across eight days with teams from Finland and Sweden also competing. The showcase will take place July 24-31 in Plymouth, Michigan.