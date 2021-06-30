American Indian Education Department Makes Meal Kits for Indigenous Community

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Indian Education Department for Duluth Public Schools is on their third week of “Boozhoo Fresh” programs.

The group is providing two different recipes and healthy ingredients to students and their families to keep them engaged during the summer break. All while giving out meal kits to twenty indigenous families each week.

“As American Indian programming we want to make sure we keep our kids engaged throughout the summer because a lot of the times that’s kind of like a break for kids,” said coordinator Edye Washington. “If they’re not engaged or doing anything educational they often come back in the fall a little bit behind.”

Most of the ingredients are gathered from different farms across the nation. They hope to bring back the program every summer as a lot of families are enjoying it.