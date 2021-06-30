AmeriCorps Seeking 12 Tutors for Math and Reading

DULUTH, Minn.– More than 375,000 students in Minnesota need help in reading and math. AmeriCorps is looking for 1,700 tutors throughout the state, but are seeking 12 locally, who can help teach and make a positive impact on the youth scholars in the area.

“I think I’ve had tutors that are 18 and tutors that are 80, but the really neat thing about our program is that the people come in with all these different backgrounds and experiences and what they bring to this corps and what they bring to the community is really that passion to make a difference in the lives of the students that they’re working with,” Lindsey Molstad, Program Manager for Minnesota Reading and Math Corps, said.

To apply to be a tutor, you should have a high school diploma or something equivalent, be at least 18 years of age, and have not previously served more than 3 terms in AmeriCorps.