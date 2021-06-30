Bayfront Festival Park Prepares to Host Three Days of Jam-Packed Entertainment

The Live Entertainment Begins Friday with Country Jam at Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn. – After a year full of cancellations and disappointment, Bayfront Festival Park is coming back strong for the 4th of July.

Starting Friday, July 2, Bayfront Country Jam will bring the sights and sounds of Aaron Tippin, Thompson Square, and more. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 3, Hairball will bring their newly restored performance to the park. The show begins at 6:00 p.m.

To celebrate Independence Day, Fourth Fest will feature food, entertainment, and much more. This event is free to attend.

Schedule of Events for Fourth Fest:

4:00 p.m. | Gates open

Musical performances by:

4:45 p.m. | Danny Frank

6:00 p.m. | Syd & the Boys

7:15 p.m. | Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners

8:45 p.m. | Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra

10:10 p.m. | Fireworks Display

Click here for Bayfront Country Jam tickets.

Click here for Hairball tickets.

Fourth Fest is FREE. Enjoy!