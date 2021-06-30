Chamber of Commerce Names Matt Baumgartner Next President

DULUTH, Minn.– With the retirement of Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce President David Ross, the organization’s next president has been named.

Matt Baumgartner will be taking on the role, who’s been on Chamber’s Board of Directors since 2016. He’s been with Grandma’s Restaurant Company for the last 14 years, along with serving as the canal park business association president.

As businesses try to come back strong after the pandemic, Baumgartner says he wants the chamber to play a big part in making sure that happens.

“It’s crucial that the chamber is the voice of business and is the central actor and can lead collaboratively but is the central actor on creating an environment that is friendly to business and supportive of business,” said Baumgartner.

Baumgartner will start the job on July 19th. He also plans to step down from his role as Canal Park Business Association President.