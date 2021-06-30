Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Selects Next President

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Matthew Baumgartner has been selected to serve as their next president.

Baumgartner will be taking the seat of long-time president David Ross who is retiring on July 31.

“Thanks to the leadership and legacy of David Ross, the Duluth Area Chamber, and Duluth’s business community, are in a strong position and poised for growth,” states Daniel Fanning, Chair of the Executive Search Committee. “Matt is the perfect leader to continue to build on that legacy and momentum, help guide our business community through the pandemic recovery, and ensure that our Chamber members have the steadfast support they need to be successful.”

Baumgartner is currently the General Manager and Director of Government Affairs for Grandma’s Restaurant Corporation and has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors since 2016.

“I want to thank Board Chair Karen Stromme, Chair-Elect Dan Fanning, and the rest of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors for their support,” states incoming president, Matt Baumgartner. “This will be the greatest honor and privilege of my career and I am extremely excited to start working with the talented board of directors and the Chamber staff.”

Baumgartner will step into the new role with the Chamber on July 19.