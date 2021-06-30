Duluth FC has Winning Streak Snapped by Minneapolis City

Aidan Hill scored the only goal for the BlueGreens

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC couldn’t keep their winning ways going back at home, as Minneapolis City got the 6-1 win on Wednesday night.

Aidan Hill scored the only goal for the BlueGreens as the match was tied at 1 at the half. Minneapolis City scored all six goals unanswered to take the road win.

The win gives the conference-leading Minneapolis City the season sweep of Duluth FC, after winning 3-2 earlier in the season. The BlueGreens will be back in action next Wednesday hosting La Crosse with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.