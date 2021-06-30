Duluth Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating Burglary Suspect

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a male responsible for a Wednesday morning apartment burglary.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of GLen Place Drive just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a burglary.

The resident told police that when they arrived home they found that a male had barricaded himself inside of their apartment.

Officers forced entry into the apartment and found multiple items destroyed and the suspect had fled.

Neighbors that were interviewed about the incident told police they heard the sound of furniture being moved around 3:30 a.m. and saw a male flee the residence shortly before police arrived at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and a baseball hat.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Property Crimes Unit at 218-730-5160.