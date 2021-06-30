Free Reading Glasses for Readers at Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn.– As people return to the Duluth Public Library, a new program hopes to help those who have trouble seeing.

The library now has around 30 free reading glasses for visitors after a donation from the Duluth Lions Club. The non-prescription spectacles can be borrowed or kept for those who don’t have glasses or just forgot theirs at home.

With books, computers, and other media at the library, staff hope to “see” the small act making a big difference.

“Those just aren’t very useful if you can’t actually see them. So this is just to help someone if they forgot their glasses, they just needed a little bit of help to finish their document on the computer or read something,” said Gina Temple-Rhodes, a library technician at Duluth Public Library.

If you have a pair of reading glasses you would like to donate, they will be accepted at the Duluth Lions Club.