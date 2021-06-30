Gov. Walz Emergency Powers to End Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Legislature has reconvened to finish its remaining work on a $52 billion, two-year budget.

Education and tax bills need passage before the current budget expires Wednesday night.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol after working into the early hours Wednesday to pass a bill that ends Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers effective Thursday.

The Democratic governor says he reached a deal with federal officials ahead of time to ensure that emergency food aid will continue without a peacetime state of emergency.

Republican lawmakers had complained that Walz used his pandemic powers to shut the Legislature out.