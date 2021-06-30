Hermantown’s Zam Plante Named to 2021 U.S. U-18 Men’s Select Team

Plante will compete with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup August 2-7 in Czech Republic and Slovakia

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In his first season on varsity, forward Zam Plante had a breakout season for the Hermantown boys hockey team, leading the team in both goals and points. And now, he’s getting the chance to represent the Hawks on the national stage.

Plante will represent Team USA as one of 23 players picked for the 2021 U.S. U-18 Men’s Select team that will compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Plante has spent the past week at the development camp in Amherst, New York, which wrapped up on Wednesday with the all-star game and roster selection.

Plante’s 61 points this past season ranked fourth in the state of Minnesota while his 29 goals was tied for 10th, as he helped the the Hawks back to the state tournament.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place August 2-7 in Czech Republic and Slovakia. To view the full roster or learn more, visit the Team USA website.