Independence Concert Kicks-Off 4th of July Festivities

DULUTH, Minn.– An outdoor concert in Gary-New Duluth played some Fourth of July-themed tunes Wednesday night with the holiday right around the corner.

“We have a great partnership here with the rec center. They’ve always had us out for the 4th of July. Last year we couldn’t come because of schedule and because of Covid. So this is the first time we’ve actually been able to be out here,” said Brandon VanWaeyenberghe, Executive Director of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra.

As Fourth of July weekend festivities begin to return to the Northland, they’re getting one started on Wednesday night in Gary.

An Independence Concert was held at the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Area Wednesday where around 10 musicians from the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra played some patriotic music.

“We’re just like, let’s try and get all of the musicians out as much as possible,” said VanWaeyenberghe.

Dozens of audience members were enjoying the music and concessions. The concert is part of a summer series making stops around the Twin Ports. But because of the pandemic, this is their first appearance out in Gary since 2019. Now the performers don’t just get to play again but do it shoulder to shoulder.

“Instead of being six feet apart, they’re one or two feet apart. And for musicians, this is really critical not only for sound but also for continuity,” said VanWaeyenberghe. “And I can definitely tell you, they are excited to play for people, they’re excited to play together and they’re excited to bring music to the community.”

A musician himself, Randy Newberg loves to see the horns blaring the America-inspired songs. While his wife Janet loves to come to concerts to feel more connected to her community.

“Last year there wasn’t as much to do so we’re glad to be back,” said Randy.

“Kind of getting together with other people and actually meeting people because we’re new and just enjoying the music,” said Janet.

If you missed your chance to hear the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra in Gary on Wednesday night, you’ll get another chance on the Fourth of July before the fireworks.