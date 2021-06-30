Keeping Fido Calm Ahead of Fireworks This Independence Day

Tips and Tricks for Keeping Your Animals Stress-Free as Bright, Loud Booms and Bangs Illuminate the Sky this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The 4th of July is always a fun, festive time. However, for pets, it’s quite the opposite.

Local veterinarians are urging pet owners and residents to be mindful of their furry friends ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Stress can actually decrease their immune system,” said Brianna Piechowski, shelter veterinarian at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth.

Independence Day is a time to sit back, relax, unwind, and let loose.

“It can definitely put them at higher risk for developing other behavior disorders or having anxiety from other sorts of events,” said Piechowski.

For animal owners, it’s a time to pay close attention to their needs, especially when fireworks start the fly.

“A lot of animals are not used to sudden loud noises,” said Piechowski. “If you do notice that your animal is uncomfortable, it’s generally a good idea to keep them inside.”

Working in a high-stress facility, she knows a thing or two when it comes to keeping calm.

“If they seem to want to hide, bring them to a room that’s darker and quieter away from the loud noises and bright fireworks,” said Piechowski.

She says pets should also be microchipped, or have a snug-fitting collar with a tag including name, and address, and phone number.

At A Place for Fido in the Fitger’s Complex, chilling out is the name of the game. The selection of stress-free items is in full stock around the 4th of July.

“They are a lot of people preparing for this for their dogs,” said Jamie Parent, owner of A Place for Fido located in the Fitger’s Complex.

Parent suggests purchasing a Thunder Shirt for your furry friend if loud noises tend to set them off.

“It’s a tight-fitting wrap so it gives the dog the sense that they’re being hugged. It’s very similar to what we do for infants when swaddling them.”

Parent says aside from fourth fest fun, they can be highly effective for car rides and thunderstorms.

“It’s really good to put the Thunder Shirt on before the activity happens, so before the fireworks,” said Parent. “It’s something that you want to kind of build up and make them feel comfortable with.”

Aside from clothing, items such as CBD-infused treats also make an impact during times of high anxiety.

“They do help calm the dog naturally, it is a CBD product, it doesn’t contain any THC so it’s completely safe for the dog,” said Parent.

For those pups who just need to take the edge off as you or your neighbors celebrate away, Licking Mats help pass the time, and take attention away from the hustle and bustle.

“We have mats that you can put peanut butter on or yogurt and freeze it. As they lick it helps to soothe them,” said Parent.

From common-sense reminders to extra protection for your pups and other furry friends, there are plenty of methods to help you ensure a safe, stress-free holiday for everyone in your household.

“I honestly recommend keeping your dog at home, make sure they have a name tag on so if they do escape for some reason, people can help locate the owners,” said Parent.

A Place for Fido is seeing their CBD treats fly out the door this week. They will have more coming in on Thursday before the holiday weekend gets underway.

They’re open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will also be open on the 4th from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here for more information from A Place for Fido.