New Scenic Café Brings Their Scenic 61 Food Truck to Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.- New Scenic Café along the North Shore is bringing a little bit of their unique menu items down to Canal Park.

They now have two food trucks there throughout the summer and fall, offering a wide selection of options for lunch and dinner. Sashimi tuna tacos, salmon burgers, and bratwursts are among the many foods they offer.

“We’re looking to make experiences for people,” said cook James Siler. “New scenic café is known for a different experience in the Duluth area as far as our food goes.”

The two food trucks are teaming up with a beverage cart hosted by Grandma’s Saloon and Grill. Scenic 61 will be in Canal Park every day from noon to 8p.m., through the end of October.

They will also be making an appearance at the Minnesota state fair in august.