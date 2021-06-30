New Thrift Store Opens in Cloquet

Northern Lights Community Action is a non-profit thrift store and a community center with all of the profits going back to the community and low-income families.

CLOQUET, Minn. — A new thrift store opened in Cloquet in the beginning of June.

With other thrift stores in the area closing, the executive director saw a need for the area… the majority of their employees have disabilities and they provide them with vocational opportunities along with employment.

“They just do their own tasks, they do it at their own speed, their own time. They all are amazing and they all help a lot and without them we wouldn’t be able to run so it’s awesome,” Northern Lights Community Action Executive Director, Millie Groth says.

