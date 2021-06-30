REACH Program Gives Carlton County Youth Summer Activities

The program is geared towards helping youth who need mentors in their lives.

CLOQUET, Minn. — Reach Mentoring and Americorps partnered together to help program participants and students get a little send-off after their summer classes.

The program is geared towards helping youth who need mentors in their lives.

Anyone ten to twenty-one-years-old can participate in the program.

With the Americorps members wrapping up their summer school tutoring sessions at Washington Elementary in Cloquet, Wednesday was a way to celebrate the students and everyone involved in the program.

“Just to see the growth that we have had over the last ten years is pretty great to be a part of and see how much it’s developed and done in our community,” REACH Mentoring Program Executive Director, Dakota Koski says.

The camp also just bought a new vehicle to help with transportation.