UPDATE: Man Arrested for Manslaughter in Virginia Released From Custody

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia Police Department announced Wednesday that the 31-year-old male arrested Saturday on preliminary charges of manslaughter has been released.

According to a recent press release, the police department was advised by the Saint Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of the release pending further investigation.

Authorities responded to reports of an altercation and an unresponsive man around 12:47 a.m.

When authorities arrived near 443 Pine Mill Court they found an unresponsive 41-year-old male who had been involved in the physical altercation.

Officers administered Narcan and attempted life-saving measures.

The male was transported to Essentia Health where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say they are awaiting the official autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia Police say one man was arrested on Saturday and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of manslaughter.

According to police, authorities responded to reports of an altercation and an unresponsive man around 12:47 a.m.

When authorities arrived near 443 Pine Mill Court they found an unresponsive 41-year-old male who had been involved in the physical altercation.

The male was transported to Essentia Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The other male party involved in the altercation had fled the scene before police arrived and was found by law enforcement a few blocks away from the Pine Mill Court area.

The 31-year-old male was arrested without incident.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.