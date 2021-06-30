Wilderness Experience Pioneer Camp

DULUTH, Minn.– A day camp through Wilderness Experience for kids kindergarten to 2nd grade, is teaching the youth this week about pioneering by getting them involved working with farm animals and preparing garden beds to plant seeds.

The Director of Wilderness Experience explained why it’s so important to teach kids about the outdoors, “It’s important to the development of kids to experience what’s out here and this is not an opportunity maybe a lot of kids have in their backyard, or on a little bit larger scale with the garden and the farm animals, but also getting out in the woods and being comfortable out there is a pretty big piece for us,” Brian Hard said.

Wilderness Experience offers camps through the summer which fill up fast, and fall and winter programs as well for all kids between kindergarten to fifth grade.