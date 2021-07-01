67th Spooner Rodeo Starts Next Week

Event goes can expect big crowds after the cancellation of the 2020 rodeo.

SPOONER, Wisc. — Yeehaw! The 67th Annual Spooner rodeo is just around the corner.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week competitors from all over the world will be in Spooner participating in annual tradition complete with live music and a parade at noon on Saturday.

“We are going to have a jam packed rodeo. We are going to have fans out the wazoo. Ticket sales are going great. We are so excited for all the fun excitement and all the people we get to see that missed out last year,” 2021 Spooner Rodeo Queen & Princess, Samantha Kennell & Ashlynn Norton say.

