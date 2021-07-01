Authorities: Man Stabbed in Gary New Duluth, Suspect Arrested

UPDATE: DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say a suspect was arrested around 4:32 p.m. in connection to the Gary-New Duluth stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they are investigating a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

The stabbing happened Thursday around 2:18 p.m. outside of Reed’s Pine Board Lodging on the 100 block of West Gary Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a male with “substantial stab wounds to his abdomen.”

The male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities say the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Duluth Police are searching for the suspect and say the person of interest is known to the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.