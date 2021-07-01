Bayfront Festival Park Preparing for a Busy Fourth Fest Weekend

Up to 30,000 people are expected to come through Bayfront Festival Park this weekend for three days of live music and celebratory events.

DULUTH, Minn.– Big preparations are underway for one jam-packed 4th of July weekend at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

Bayfront Festival Park is expecting between 20,000-30,000 people for Fourth Fest Weekend.

We stopped by to find out what they’re doing to prepare, and how they plan on getting these large crowds through the gates.

“We’re very excited. By losing a full season it really re-focuses what we’re here to do and that’s build a sense of community and get people down here to enjoy the sights, the sounds, the smells, and the activities that happen at Bayfront park,” Jeff Stark, the DECC Venue Operations Director said.

New this year during Fourth Fest, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will perform before the fireworks shoot off at 10:10 Sunday night.

Country Jam again kicks off the weekend celebrations Friday with Aaron Tippin, Thompson Square, Jake Rose, and Whiskey Trail.

“Country music is very strong here in the Twin Ports and a lot of country fans so we’re excited to bring some some great country music to town,” Walt Alpin, Promoter at Twin Ports Entertainment, said.

Then Saturday night, it’s the return of the popular rock and roll cover band “Hairball”, and with so many people expected to pack Bayfront Park all three days and nights, the entrance to the park will be organized differently than in years past to try to make entering a bit easier.

“We’ll have additional staff and contingent on, we’re expecting large crowds, so we will get everybody in and we’ll get them in, in an orderly fashion, we ask that people arrive a little bit earlier maybe then they would expect to so we’re not having that big rush all at one time. And then be patient, its the first time back for a lot of these events and a lot of the workers,” Stark said.

Country Jam kicks off the weekend here at Bayfront where gates to enter will open at 4:30.