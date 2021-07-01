Brighton Beach to Close for Construction Beginning Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced Thursday that Brighton Beach will close to users beginning Tuesday.

The closure is due to the upcoming construction of the Lakewalk extension through the park.

According to a recent press release from the city, “The Brighton Beach Mini-Master Plan calls for extension of the Lakewalk relocation of the roadway from the shoreline, and restoration of the shoreline to better endure Lake Superior storms. The initial closure includes all Brighton Beach vehicular and trail access, parking, and amenities such as play areas, water access, and pavilions due to construction and heavy equipment usage.”

The park will temporarily reopen in October for paddlers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Vehicle access will not be reopened until road reconstruction is complete which is estimated for Spring 2023.

Access to the park will only be possible via Lake Superior, the Lakewalk, and the Brighton Beach hiking trail.

The city says Brighton Beach will close again, including the Lakewalk, in winter or spring of 2022 for shoreline restoration which will be followed by construction and installation of new park amenities.

There will be no events, programming, or reservations allowed at Brighton Beach until Spring of2023 at the earliest.

Click here for more information and project updates or you can call 218-730-4300.