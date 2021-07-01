Bulldogs Host Youth Football Camp

DULUTH, Minn.– While the bulldogs won’t be back on the gridiron until their season begins in September, there was plenty of action this afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

Close to 100 kids were on the field Thursday afternoon for day one of UMD’s youth football camp. Young athletes from the 3rd up to the 8th grade spent the day learning different offensive skills and positions through drills, sprints, and some good old fashioned tug-of-war.

Coaches say the important part of the camp is to have fun with each spot on the field.

“Running back, quarterback, offensive line, tight end, all of the offensive positions, wide receiver,” said defensive backs coach and camp organizer Jason Balts. “Ultimately with these guys you never know exactly what position these guys will end up playing so we like to have them rotate.”

The camp was held last year but limited in size because of the pandemic. Kids from the Iron Range to the Twin Cities made their way to Duluth for the camp. And coaches are glad to see the big group return in 2021.

“I’m excited that these guys are coming back. It’s really good. The sun’s shining, it’s the Duluth 75 and sunny day so it’s a really, really good opportunity for the youth here and we have youth from around the region,” said Balts.

The kids will be back out at Maloski Stadium for day two of the camp on Friday where they will focus on defensive drills.