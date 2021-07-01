Duluth East Boys Hockey Team Cleans Up Vandalized Woodland Rink

The Duluth East Boy’s Hockey team offered to help restore the graffiti on the player boxes and glass for the upper and lower rinks.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Woodland area hockey rinks in Duluth were vandalized in May. Thursday afternoon, cleanup efforts were underway from local athletes.

The Duluth East Boy’s Hockey team offered to help restore the graffiti on the player boxes and glass for the upper and lower rinks. Clean up efforts included scrubbing and washing off the graffiti along with repainting the boxes.

Those with the Woodland Area Hockey Association say an all day job was now done in just a couple hours thanks to the East hockey players.

“Kids take pride in the place where they play hockey,” said Woodland Area Hockey Association President Mike Consie. “And they realized that they grew up in these rinks and they want to make sure that they stay as nice as they were when they were kids that our kids now can enjoy the same benefits that they did.”

This cleanup was important to many of the Duluth East players because before they were skating for the greyhounds, they spent their winters skating at woodland growing up.

Just wiping it down, getting it all off the windows and stuff. Trying to get it all off of the property,” said Duluth East Junior Cole Christian. “It’s hard actually. It doesn’t come off easy so it really was not cool whoever did it.”

“I think it’s fairly important. It really sucked playing as a kid on a rink that’s been vandalized and has spray painted boards. We are just trying to help give back to the community and move forward as a team,” said Aidan Spenningsby, a Duluth East Junior.

The Woodland hockey rinks are just off Allendale Avenue in east Duluth.