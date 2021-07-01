Duluth Salvation Army Monetary Donations Matched Through July

DULUTH, Minn. -Throughout the month of July, monetary donations to the Duluth Salvation Army will be matched thanks to a partnership with Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless.

“There is no reason anyone in Duluth needs to go hungry, especially kids,” said Captain Bryan Ellison, Duluth Salvation Army Officer. “Summer should be a time for family and vacations, but for many it’s a time of stress, wondering where the next meal is coming from. By working together, we can virtually eliminate hunger in our community.”

Open Your Heart says they will match up to $5,000 dollars in the month of July, so the more you donate the larger the impact for those facing hunger in the community.

Last year the Duluth Salvation Army Food Shelf provided 50,880 meals, 3,870 in July alone, and over half went to feed hungry children.

All dollars donated will be stretched even further thanks to The Salvation Army’s partnership with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank and area retailers, allowing food to be purchased for far less than retail cost.

Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has invested millions of dollars to fight hunger in Minnesota.

Open Your Heart also funds the purchase and transfer of more than a million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products every year through Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you’re encouraged to bring or send a donation or check and indicate “food shelf” in the memo.

It can be mailed or dropped off to the Salvation Army located at 215 South 27th Avenue West, Duluth.

To donate by credit card over the phone, contact (218) 722-7934.

Click here to donate online.